Iowa woman sentenced; officials say she sold drugs out of Des Moines daycare

Iowa (KWQC) - An Iowa woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on heroin and fentanyl charges. Officials with the U.S. Attorney Office in Virginia announced it’s in connection to her trafficking the drugs to Virginia.

Officials say the drugs were sold out of a daycare in Des Moines.

“Selling fentanyl from a daycare where young children are present is not just extremely reckless and illegal, it is dangerous,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This case and this sentence should be a wake-up call to anyone trafficking dangerous drugs into Virginia: Our investigative partners follow the narcotics and the money wherever they lead, and our prosecutions reflect that. This district will bring the full force of the law against traffickers who endanger the lives of Virginians, wherever they are.”

According to court documents, in September 2017, 37-year-old Latosha L. Prather, of Des Moines, sold two kilograms of heroin and fentanyl for $125,000 to someone from Prather’s home-based daycare service in Des Moines.

Agents and analysts traced approximately $100,000 in cash deposits from that person to Prather.

In January 2018, Prather traveled from Des Moines to Virginia Beach, where she met with the same person at a Wal-Mart parking lot to distribute another kilogram of heroin and fentanyl for $49,000.

In March 2018, a Virginia SWAT team working with the DEA executed a search warrant at the person’s Croatan house and recovered nearly $42,000 in cash, approximately 352 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, significant quantities of other narcotics, a commercial money counter, and a number of firearms.

That person was sentenced in March 2019 to 30 years in prison.

