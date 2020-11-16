Lighted Christmas tree returns to KONE elevator tower in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The tradition is coming back! The lighted Christmas tree atop the former KONE elevator tower is coming back for the 2020 season. For years, Montgomery Elevator and later, KONE, hoisted a tree to the top of the cube-like building that overlooks the Mississippi River. It was clearly visible when traveling over the I-74 Bridge.

Heritage church now owns the property in downtown Moline and in a news release, announced Monday that it has decided to bring the tradition back “to celebrate the season in the midst of the many unexpected realities of 2020.”

The tree will have some updates, like 10,000 LED lights as it sits on top of the 180 foot tower. A tree-lighting ceremony will be held Friday, November 20 at 5 p.m.

The effort was made possible with the help of Crawford Company, River Valley Construction, and Tri-City Electric.

