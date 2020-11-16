Advertisement

Lots of work week sun!

Warming to the 60s by Thursday!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Mostly sunny skies are on tap for our Monday.  This will result in temps jumping back into the 50s, but another clipper arrives over the next 24 hours bringing another day in the 40s on Tuesday. The rest of the work week will be quiet and rather mild with temps getting back to the 50s and 60s ahead of a wet weekend.  Showers will arrive on Saturday and may linger into Sunday which will keep temps to the 40s and 50s once again.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 53º.  Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds.  Low: 33°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and cooler.  High: 44°

Lots of work week sun!
