Man cited after car crashes into utility pole in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County last week in Iowa.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on November 12, just before 6:30 p.m. received a report of an accident with property damage in the 1100 grid of Agency Road.

Following an investigation, officials say the driver, Nathaniel Piffer, of Salem, was driving a Dodge Dakota when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle was damaged and estimated to be totaled following the crash.

He was cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

