Man cited after car crashes into utility pole in Henry County, Iowa
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County last week in Iowa.
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on November 12, just before 6:30 p.m. received a report of an accident with property damage in the 1100 grid of Agency Road.
Following an investigation, officials say the driver, Nathaniel Piffer, of Salem, was driving a Dodge Dakota when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole.
The vehicle was damaged and estimated to be totaled following the crash.
He was cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.