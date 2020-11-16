Advertisement

Man cited after car crashes into utility pole in Henry County, Iowa

A man has been cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle following a single-vehicle...
A man has been cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County last week in Iowa.(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County last week in Iowa.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said on November 12, just before 6:30 p.m. received a report of an accident with property damage in the 1100 grid of Agency Road.

Following an investigation, officials say the driver, Nathaniel Piffer, of Salem, was driving a Dodge Dakota when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The vehicle was damaged and estimated to be totaled following the crash.

He was cited for failing to maintain control of a vehicle.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours
North Scott School District looking for substitute teachers
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Latest News

Transportation officials are installing color-changing lights on the new I-74 Bridge.
Transportation officials installing color-changing LED lights on new I-74 Bridge
Whiteside County health officials on Sunday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Whiteside County announces 31 new cases on Sunday; positivity rate of 25.8
A 16-year-old was cited following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Whiteside County. This...
Whiteside Co. Sheriff’s Office: 16yo driver cited after rollover crash
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa held a meeting Monday morning with other faith leaders in the state...
Faith leaders call for mask mandate in Iowa; number of cases ‘out of control’