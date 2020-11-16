Advertisement

Man injured by gunfire in Davenport home invasion

(KKTV)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a home invasion that left a man injured by gunfire.

At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, the Davenport Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion in the 500 block of West 17th Street.

According to police, preliminary information indicates two men forced their way into the house, confronting the residents and demanding money.

Police say a physical confrontation ensued between the suspects and the residents. During the confrontation, one suspect took out a handgun and one shot was fired. The residents were able to disarm the suspect and both suspects fled the scene.

Two residents, both men, were transported to Genesis East Hospital. Police say one was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and the second resident was treated for facial injuries.

Detectives are following up on the incident. Davenport police told TV6 preliminary information indicates it was not a random home invasion.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online.

