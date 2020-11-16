Advertisement

North Scott School District looking for substitute teachers

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott School District is looking for substitute teachers. The Assistant Superintendent Michael Kline says they’re seeing staff absences increase due to the community and family spread of COVID-19. In order to maintain in-person learning, Kline says they are in need of finding substitute teachers and associates.

Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher need a state license, but prerequisites have been loosened. You can apply to fill in on North Scott’s website. As a substitute associate, no licensure is required.

Kline says, “we are having more of these associate absences go unfilled and would appreciate anyone willing to step in and help our students.”

You can also contact Deana Sorensen at 563-285-3102 if you have more questions.

