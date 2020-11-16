Over 70 patients in the hospital due to COVID in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County is nearing 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, health officials with the county’s health department announced 169 new cases, two additional deaths and a record number of 70 hospitalizations due to COVID.

The two deaths reported was a man in his 50′s who died at home and a woman in her 80′s who was in the hospital. The county’s total of deaths is at 117.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator, Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 169 additional cases. The total number is now 6,878.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

7 women in their 80s

7 women in their 70s

9 women in their 60s

15 women in their 50s

13 women in their 40s

10 women in their 30s

13 women in their 20s

3 women in their teens

4 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

2 men in their 80s

9 men in their 70s

10 men in their 60s

13 men in their 50s

13 men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

11 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

6 boys in their teens

6 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The next three weeks are critical in our fight against COVID-19. We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:

· Stay home: Leave for only essential items and services

· Mask up: Wear a face covering every day and every time you leave your home

· Wash up: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

· Back up: Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else at all times

