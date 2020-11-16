Advertisement

Pleasant Valley falls to top ranked SE Polk

Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

eliminate
Pleasant Valley falls to top ranked SE Polk

Most Read

"Towards the end of the semester, you start hanging out with more people because just that...
‘Complacency crept in:’ St. Ambrose University reports 180 COVID-19 cases this week
Burlington man charged with murder in Wednesday night shooting
Burlington man charged with murder in Wednesday night shooting
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,830 new coronavirus cases, 25 more deaths over 24 hours
Jason Englert, 38, was found dead inside his home on Sunday.
Iowa teacher dies 3 days after positive coronavirus test
Fire crews responded to a structure fire in Davenport early Saturday morning.
Saturday morning structure fire in Davenport under investigation

Latest News

gone
Camanche Indians have their historic season come to an end
eliminate
Pleasant Valley falls to top ranked SE Polk
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz questions a call against his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Ex-football players sue Iowa, alleging racial discrimination
North Scott stuns West Delaware
North Scott Lancers advance to state championship game in program history after thrilling OT win