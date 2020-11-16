Scott Co. Board supervisor says 150 Genesis employees quarantining

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Area hospital workers in the Quad Cities area are strained by an increase of COVID-19 cases according to a Scott County Board supervisor Ken Croken.

In a release on Monday, Croken announced that there are approximately 150 Genesis employees who are quarantining currently.

Following a unanimous vote by the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Monday, they voted to proclaim Friday, Nov. 27, “Hospital Health Care Worker Appreciation Day.” This resolution was introduced by Croken in recognition of “the compassion and commitment” demonstrated throughout this year by frontline health care providers.

Croken said with cases rising, COVID-19 hospitalizations are skyrocketing.

“Consider this, the number of patients at Genesis increased more than 10% overnight to a record 131 today,” Croken said.

Additionally, Croken said hospital officials can expand the number of COVID beds, however, the hospital workers are not so easily increased.

“The fatigue and stress of caring for so many critically ill patients have to be overwhelming at times,” Croken said.

Croken hopes the county proclamation will trigger a new Thanksgiving tradition across the Quad Cities area.

“As we gather around considerably smaller Thanksgiving tables this year, I hope people will take a moment to remember local health care workers who are not with their families," Croken said. "They are on the job, courageously, caring for our friends and neighbors who need constant and intensive care, even during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Croken also suggests that Scott County residents consider making a donation to one or both of the area health system foundations, perhaps in the name of someone who received care. Both Genesis and UnityPoint health systems maintain funds to help their employees manage with unexpected financial hardship.

“The amount of the gift doesn’t matter," Croken said. “It truly is the thought the counts. And, the thought we’ll send is simple: Thank you.”

The UnityPoint Health-Trinity Healthcare Crisis Fund was established to support the vital needs of Trinity’s healthcare heroes, to keep them on the frontlines serving patients and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

