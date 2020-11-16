Sunshine During the Week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Look for brilliant sunshine through the afternoon hours, with highs getting back into upper 40′s to middle 50′s. After a brief detour back into the 40′s Tuesday, we can expect a gradual warming trend through much of the week, with readings eventually reaching the 60′s by Thursday. Sunshine will continue over the region during the period before clouds arrive Friday, and rain chances return Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 53°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 44°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.