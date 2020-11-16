Advertisement

Transportation officials installing color-changing LED lights on new I-74 Bridge

Transportation officials are installing color-changing lights on the new I-74 Bridge.
Transportation officials are installing color-changing lights on the new I-74 Bridge.(Illinois and Iowa Department of Transportation)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The future of the new I-74 Bridge is bright!

Transportation officials are installing color-changing LED lights, which will be operated by the cities of Moline and Bettendorf.

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation opened the Iowa-bound portion of the new I-74 Bridge to traffic on Thursday night. Illinois-bound drivers will still use the old I-74 bridge until more construction is completed.

Lighting the way! We're installing color-changing LED lights on the new bridge. The color-changing lighting will be operated by the cities of Moline and Bettendorf. #TheFutureIsBright

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Monday, November 16, 2020

