Transportation officials installing color-changing LED lights on new I-74 Bridge

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The future of the new I-74 Bridge is bright!

Transportation officials are installing color-changing LED lights, which will be operated by the cities of Moline and Bettendorf.

The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation opened the Iowa-bound portion of the new I-74 Bridge to traffic on Thursday night. Illinois-bound drivers will still use the old I-74 bridge until more construction is completed.

