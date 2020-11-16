Transportation officials installing color-changing LED lights on new I-74 Bridge
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The future of the new I-74 Bridge is bright!
Transportation officials are installing color-changing LED lights, which will be operated by the cities of Moline and Bettendorf.
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation opened the Iowa-bound portion of the new I-74 Bridge to traffic on Thursday night. Illinois-bound drivers will still use the old I-74 bridge until more construction is completed.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.