UnityPoint Health Trinity reminds Quad Citians to not delay necessary care amid COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity health officials are reminding Quad Citians not to delay necessary care amid COVID-19.

“We know this is a trying time in our fight against COVID-19, but our community must know that getting the care they need is also essential,” said Dr. David Williams, UnityPoint Health Chief Clinical Officer. “Please, do not delay care if you need it. Emergencies don’t wait. We’re here, safe and ready for you.”

Anyone with a medical emergency is asked to call 911 or get to an emergency department immediately.

UnityPoint Health is also encouraging patients to keep up with preventative care such as wellness visits, vaccinations and care for chronic conditions.

“Some of the surge we’re experiencing now is due to the fact that people put off those non-urgent medical appointments over the spring and summer,” Dr. Williams said. “We simply do not want folks to delay getting the care they truly need. We have multiple options to provide the care people need, whether that’s in person or through telehealth.”

UnityPoint Health Trinity shared the following information about its in-person and telehealth appointments:

In-person

For non-urgent medical needs, UnityPoint Health has walk-in clinics and primary care clinics that are safe and open. Patients are encouraged to book an appointment online through MyUnityPoint or the Find a Doc tool on www.unitypoint.org. If no appointment is available, patients can call or message the clinic. Masks are required on all UnityPoint Health campuses to help keep both patients and team members safe. Many of our clinics are utilizing virtual waiting rooms, which allows a patient to wait in their car prior to their appointment instead of in the waiting room.

UnityPoint Health also recommends patients use the “Reserve a Spot” website feature for walk-in clinics like UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care or UnityPoint Clinic – Express to help maintain social distancing measures while in a waiting room.

Telehealth

The UnityPoint Health system has over 1,527 providers, covering 92 specialties, trained and ready to care for you virtually. Patients should call their local clinic to learn more and request a telehealth appointment with their provider.

Examples of visits that may be appropriate for telehealth include follow up checks on chronic conditions like COPD, diabetes, congestive heart failure, anxiety and depression, medication checks and more. For more information, visit https://www.unitypoint.org/coronavirus-primary-care.aspx.

Virtual Urgent Care is also available and can be a good option for treatment for conditions like sinus infections, rashes, urinary tract infections, allergies and other illnesses. For more information, and to access UnityPoint Health’s Virtual Urgent Care, visit //www.unitypoint.org/clinics/virtual-care.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.