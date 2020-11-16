Viewers may have brief interruption due to routine inspection on TV6 tower
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - TV6 viewers may experience a brief interruption Monday morning starting around 10 a.m.
TV6′s tower in Bettendorf will be undergoing a routine inspection and disruptions may occur while the transmitter is shut down. This ensures a safe working environment for those working on the tower.
The work is expected to begin around 10 a.m.
