Viewers may have brief interruption due to routine inspection on TV6 tower

(KWQC) - TV6 viewers may experience a brief interruption Monday morning starting around 10 a.m.

TV6′s tower in Bettendorf will be undergoing a routine inspection and disruptions may occur while the transmitter is shut down. This ensures a safe working environment for those working on the tower.

The work is expected to begin around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.