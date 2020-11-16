Western Illinois University appoints new president for next year

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Western Illinois University will have a new president beginning January 1, 2021.

The college’s board of trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Dr. Guiyou Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, as the university’s 12th president.

“Nearly 900 surveys were submitted with ratings and feedback for the search committee and trustees,” said Presidential Search Committee co-chairs WIU Board of Trustees Chair Polly Radosh. "The participation and communication was invaluable and provided important information for the Board to consider when selecting WIU’s 12th president.

The university says Huang has published 13 books and over 60 scholarly articles.

Huang earned his doctorate in English from Texas A&M University at College Station; completed graduate studies in English from Beijing University; and his bachelor’s degree from Qufu Normal University. He is also a 2009 graduate of the Harvard Institute for Management and Leadership in Education, among other Harvard institutes.

“We are so pleased to have Dr. Huang serve as the 12th president of this outstanding institution,” Radosh said. “He is ready to continue moving Western Illinois University forward and to keep WIU on the forefront.”

“We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Martin Abraham for stepping into the role of interim president during these challenging times. He hit the ground running and helped right the course for our University.”

The university published more about Huang on its website.

