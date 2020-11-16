Advertisement

Whiteside Co. Sheriff’s Office: 16yo driver cited after rollover crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was cited following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Whiteside County. This happened on November 10 just before 11 a.m.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the driver, a girl from Coleta, was driving westbound on Harvey Road, west of Galt, when she lost control. She then entered a ditch, hit a tree stump and then overturned.

She and two passengers, 18-year-old Kalin O’Bryan, of Prophetstown and 22-year-old Israel A. Hernandez, of Sterling, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials say she was cited for too fast for conditions and other charges are pending.

Sterling Fire, Rock Falls Fire, CGH EMS and Slim-n-Hank’s Towing assisted on the scene for the crash.

