Whiteside County announces 31 new cases on Sunday; positivity rate of 25.8

Whiteside County health officials on Sunday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County health officials on Sunday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the county total of confirmed cases to 3,074. Officials say 55 people have died in the county due to the virus.

The new cases:

  • One under the age of 20
  • Six people in their 20′s
  • Six people in their 30′s
  • Three people in their 40′s
  • Eight people in their 50′s
  • Two people in their 60′s
  • Four people in their 70′s
  • One person 80 or older

The positivity rate in the county is at 25.8 percent according to health officials.

Residents can find more about the county’s numbers at this link.

