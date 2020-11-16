Whiteside County announces 31 new cases on Sunday; positivity rate of 25.8

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County health officials on Sunday announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the county total of confirmed cases to 3,074. Officials say 55 people have died in the county due to the virus.

The new cases:

One under the age of 20

Six people in their 20′s

Six people in their 30′s

Three people in their 40′s

Eight people in their 50′s

Two people in their 60′s

Four people in their 70′s

One person 80 or older

The positivity rate in the county is at 25.8 percent according to health officials.

Residents can find more about the county’s numbers at this link.

