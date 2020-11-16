Whiteside County announces 70+ new cases; 32 COVID recoveries
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,148 cases.
Additionally, health officials announced 32 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- Eleven people under the age of 20
- Thirteen people in their 20′s
- Nine people in their 30′s
- Nine people in their 40′s
- Eight people in their 50′s
- Eleven people in their 60′s
- Three people in their 70′s
- Ten people 80 and older
County residents can find more on the county’s website at this link.
