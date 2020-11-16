Advertisement

Whiteside County announces 70+ new cases; 32 COVID recoveries

Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,148 cases.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,148 cases.

Additionally, health officials announced 32 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • Eleven people under the age of 20
  • Thirteen people in their 20′s
  • Nine people in their 30′s
  • Nine people in their 40′s
  • Eight people in their 50′s
  • Eleven people in their 60′s
  • Three people in their 70′s
  • Ten people 80 and older

County residents can find more on the county’s website at this link.

