Whiteside County announces 70+ new cases; 32 COVID recoveries

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,148 cases.

Additionally, health officials announced 32 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new cases are:

Eleven people under the age of 20

Thirteen people in their 20′s

Nine people in their 30′s

Nine people in their 40′s

Eight people in their 50′s

Eleven people in their 60′s

Three people in their 70′s

Ten people 80 and older

County residents can find more on the county’s website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.