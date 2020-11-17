Amber Alert: Suspect steals van in Bridgeview with child left inside

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (KWQC) - An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Bridgeview, Illinois. That is roughly 20 minutes from Chicago.

The Illinois Amber Alert Notification System was activated at the request of the Bridgeview Police Department.

Police say the 4-year-old was left inside a running van at the 7-Eleven gas station at 79th Street and Roberts Road in Bridgeview around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The boy, Liam, has blond hair and blue eyes and was last wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes.

Police say an unknown suspect stole the vehicle which is a 2001 blue Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license plate L703520 and has a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window.

Police say an unknown suspect stole the vehicle which is a 2001 blue Oldsmobile Silhouette van with Illinois license plate L703520 and has a US Marine Corps sticker in the back window. (KWQC)

Anyone with information should call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.