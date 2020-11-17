Big warm up by Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We may be chilly today, but two days from now we could be getting back to the 70s in some parts of our viewing area. Strong SW winds will develop on Wednesday helping us climb back to the 50s, but by Thursday we will have no problem getting into the 60s. Some areas south of I-80 will be in the 70s for what will likely be our last time this year. Our average highs are in the 40s to near 50º and it’s really tough to get more than 25º above normal, thus we will likely come up shy of record highs, but it will be warm nonetheless.

