Advertisement

Big warm up by Thursday

Record highs are in the upper 70s
Well above normal
Well above normal(kwqc)
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - We may be chilly today, but two days from now we could be getting back to the 70s in some parts of our viewing area. Strong SW winds will develop on Wednesday helping us climb back to the 50s, but by Thursday we will have no problem getting into the 60s. Some areas south of I-80 will be in the 70s for what will likely be our last time this year. Our average highs are in the 40s to near 50º and it’s really tough to get more than 25º above normal, thus we will likely come up shy of record highs, but it will be warm nonetheless.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert: Suspect steals van in Bridgeview with child left inside
Area hospital workers in the Quad Cities area are strained by an increase of COVID-19 cases...
Scott Co. Board supervisor says 150 Genesis employees quarantining
Man injured by gunfire in Davenport home invasion