Chilly today, but much warmer the rest of the week

Cool Tuesday, Then A Gradual Warming Trend Into The 60′s By Thursday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A clipper moved through our area yesterday evening and now high pressure is rolling in leading to sunshine today and much calmer winds.  Although we will have the sun, temps will only reach the mid to  low 40s today which will be our coldest day the rest of the week.  SW winds will increase early on Wednesday resulting in a return to the 50s before a big warm up arrives on Thursday.  Near record highs are likely on Thursday in the upper 60s and low 70s.  A cold front will arrive on Friday, but we still should see temps near 60º in many areas before the front becomes active overnight into Saturday.  It appears we will have rain chances from Saturday morning through Sunday as the front slowly clears the area bringing back normal temps by next Monday.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 43º.  Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds.  Low: 32°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and breezy.  High: 54º.

