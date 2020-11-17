Davenport man charged in Oct. 25 shooting death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been charged in the Oct. 25 shooting death of 19-year-old Lavonta Baker, Davenport police said Tuesday.

Sherral Jermaine Tolbert Jr., 19, who has been in the Scott County Jail since Oct. 31 on unrelated charges, now faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment on the new charges Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Oct. 25, Davenport officers responded to a report of shots gunfire in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street and found Baker unresponsive in a vehicle.

Initial medial attention was provided on the scene, but Baker was pronounced dead by emergency medical staff.

In an arrest affidavit, police said that Tolbert shot Baker multiple times with “premeditation, malice aforethought and intent to kill.”

Tolbert was convicted of a felony in March and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

He was arrested Oct. 31 on a first-degree theft charge.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded at 7:23 a.m. Oct. 24 to the 2500 block of Duggleby Street for a report of a stolen vehicle taken sometime overnight.

The vehicle was recovered the next day; Tolbert’s fingerprints were located on the outside of the vehicle, and his palm print was located on the gear shift.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.