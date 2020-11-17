Advertisement

Davenport man facing charges after gunfire incident Monday

Rayshawn Tyre Jackson, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of interference with official acts-firearm, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces charges following a gunfire incident Monday afternoon.

Rayshawn Tyre Jackson, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of interference with official acts-firearm, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday morning via video arraignment.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of Dittmer Street for a report of gunfire.

Jackson was seen running away from the scene of the shooting when officers arrived. He continued running from fully marked squad cars and uniformed officers as they tried to stop him.

Jackson had to be physically taken to the ground. Officers patted him down and found a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol in his waistband. The pistol’s serial number was defaced and not legible.

Jackson does not have a weapons permit, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does say whether Jackson fired any shots during the initial incident.

