Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ Schneckloth, is hospitalized and receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

A Davenport Community Schools spokesperson said he could not comment on Schneckloth’s condition, but the spokesperson did not indicate Schneckloth’s condition is serious.

The Iowa State Board of Education in October named Schneckloth, director of student support and federal programs for the Davenport Community School District, as interim superintendent back in October.

