Advertisement

Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19

KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ Schneckloth, is hospitalized and receiving treatment for the coronavirus.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ Schneckloth, is hospitalized and receiving treatment for the coronavirus. 

A Davenport Community Schools spokesperson said he could not comment on Schneckloth’s condition, but the spokesperson did not indicate Schneckloth’s condition is serious.

The Iowa State Board of Education in October named Schneckloth, director of student support and federal programs for the Davenport Community School District, as interim superintendent back in October.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'
QCA school district schedule changes and remote learning plans
Area hospital workers in the Quad Cities area are strained by an increase of COVID-19 cases...
Scott Co. Board supervisor says 150 Genesis employees quarantining
Man injured by gunfire in Davenport home invasion
(Source: AP)
Iowa officials report 4,432 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths over 24 hours

Latest News

Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the...
Whiteside County announces 70+ new cases; 32 COVID recoveries
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Illinois Representative Cheri Bustos on Monday announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos tests positive for COVID; will continue to work remotely
On Monday, Rock Island County health officials with the county’s health department announced...
Over 70 patients in the hospital due to COVID in Rock Island County