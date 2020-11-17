Dolly Parton helps fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine research

(CNN) – Dolly Parton got a shoutout in the announcement of the promising results on Moderna’s experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund is listed in the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the vaccine’s results.

The country star donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund coronavirus research.

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Vanderbilt later took part in Moderna’s vaccine trials.

The vaccine is now the second one with a stunningly high success rate of 90% or above.

Moderna vaccinations could begin in late December.

We just announced that mRNA-1273, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has met its primary efficacy endpoint in the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study.

Read more: https://t.co/vYWEy8CKCv pic.twitter.com/YuLubU1tlx — Moderna (@moderna_tx) November 16, 2020

