Increasing Cloudiness and Cool Temperatures This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We started the day with sunshine, but expect scattered clouds to move into the weather picture this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the upper 30′s to mid 40′s. Windy and warmer conditions return to the region with highs in the 50′s Wednesday, and highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees by Thursday. Look for a front moving through late Friday, and rain chances heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Cool sunshine, with scattered clouds increasing by afternoon. High: 43°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds this evening, then clearing and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 57°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

