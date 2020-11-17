Iowa surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths since pandemic began as hospitalizations rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 190,583 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.1% and 2,024 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,114,056 Iowans have been tested and 109,929 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,510 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 215 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 288 were in the intensive care unit and 130 were on ventilators.

Governor Reynolds is scheduled to speak more about COVID-19 during a live press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Watch below:

Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday evening, which take effect Tuesday, Nov. 17.

