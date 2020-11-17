Kwik Star Festival of Trees holiday special to air Saturday on TV6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kwik Star Festival of Trees Holiday Special and Day of Giving will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21.

TV6 will be broadcasting the special event at 10 a.m. You can watch it on TV6 or through our livestream on our TV6 news app.

Join hosts Paula Sands and David Nelson as they walk you through favorite moments of past parades, centerstage entertainment and more.

The one and only Santa Claus will give a special message and you can also learn how to support the festival with a Day of Giving on the same day.

For more information on how you can donate you can visit this link.

