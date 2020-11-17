Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced new statewide mitigations Monday that include new mask mandates for bar and restaurant employees, mask requirements for bar and restaurant customers, as well as a 10 p.m. closing time for those businesses.

For The Phoenix restaurant and mini bar event coordinator Sarah Ribbens, she’s thrilled that these mitigations allow for business to stay open.

“I really think we got the best news we could have possibly received with the way the numbers are rising," she said.

The expectation of a bar and restaurant shutdown was expected amongst some workers in downtown Davenport, including Double Crown employee Shaunee Kirkpatrick.

“It definitely doesn’t catch us by surprise,” she said. “We definitely thought that we were going to shutdown completely so we’re thankful for that.”

Although the 10 p.m. closing time has different effects, for Ribbens, the closing time feels like a compromise with The Phoenix normally closing at 11 p.m.

“It’s just taking an hour out of our time," she said. "And if it’s an hour that we have to give up just to be able to stay open that’s something we’re definitely willing to do.”

Although for a place like Double Crown, it makes things more challenging.

“To get people out at ten o’clock, that’s definitely not going to be easy but as a bar at ten o’clock on a Friday and Saturday that’s when we start getting busy," Kirkpatrick said.

Both employees staying pragmatic in their response to the new mitigations.

“Of course it’s been hard for everybody, working in the serving industry it definitely hits you a little harder," Kirkpatrick said. "But all you can do is follow the guidelines and do what you can to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

“It gets a little difficult but you know in the restaurant industry it’s kind of what we do we’re used to it coming and going but some weeks are better than others," Ribbens said.

