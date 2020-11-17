Advertisement

Muscatine Community School District to move students to virtual learning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Community School District announced it will move to a fully virtual learning model beginning Wednesday.

According to the school district’s website, this decision was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the high positivity in Muscatine County. The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Muscatine County was 24.8% as of Tuesday, according to the state’s website.

School will be 100% online from Wednesday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Dec. 4. During this period, all in-person activities and practices will be suspended.

There will be no school for PK-8 students (this includes virtual PK-8 students) on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to allow staff to prepare for virtual instruction.

School officials say Muscatine High School students will have virtual learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18 following their hybrid A/B schedule.

Virtual learning for PK-8 will start on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The school district says it will continue to monitor Muscatine County’s 14-day positivity rate as well as staffing levels for all buildings. Its plan is to have elementary, middle and high school in-person/hybrid students return to school Monday, Dec. 7. If that changes, parents will be notified ahead of time.

More information can be found on the school district’s website.

