QC COVID Coalition: current surge is a “tsunami”

Members of the QC COVID-19 Coalition held a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon, November 17, to discuss the area’s dramatic increase in cases, the challenge of contact tracing, and holiday gathering guidelines. Information on a free COVID-19 testing site returning to Moline in December was also announced.

At the start of the virtual meeting, Nita Ludwig, Administrator, Rock Island County Health Department reported the latest numbers for Rock Island County which included 145 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county a total of 7,023. There are currently 72 patients hospitalized, which surpasses the prior high of 65 that was reported on Friday. Deaths due to COVID-19 remain at 117 in county.

Edward Rivers, Director, Scott County Health Department reported the total cases in Scott County as 8,886. He says the death total is at 61. Rivers went on to describe the current surge as an “explosion” of cases with Scott County logging a recent average of 300 each day. In comparison, the county had a total case load of 321 as we entered the month of June.

County health officials on both sides of the Mississippi admitted that contact tracing is always difficult but especially so in the current environment. Because of the “tsunami of cases”, Rivers said Scott County made the difficult decision to turn the majority of contact tracing services over to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Residents who test positive can expect to be receiving a phone call from IDPH.

Ludwig said that Rock Island County Health Department will continue to do local contact tracing and stressed the importance of answering the telephone and cooperating with the process.

Ludwig also announced that the Illinois Department of Public Health will be bringing back a free testing site to the Quad Cities at the TaxSlayer Center Saturday and Sunday, December 5-6. The testing site will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.

The QC COVID Coalition spent part of the meeting sharing guidance on gatherings during upcoming holiday season. Residents are encouraged to celebrate the holidays with people in their own household. Leave large family gatherings for when the COVID-19 risk is much lower. The QC COVID Coalition’s Together Quad Cities website has additional detailed guidance regarding holiday gatherings, travel, and shopping.

