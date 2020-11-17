Reynolds asks Iowans to ‘double down’ to help prevent COVID-19 spread

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered a grim warning about the level of COVID-19 hospitalizations as some Iowa hospitals approach capacity during a Tuesday news conference. The governor implored Iowans to “double down” on taking responsibility to help flatten the curve as we head into winter.

“If our health care system exceeds capacity, it’s not just COVID-19 will be fighting. Every Iowan who needs medical care could be put at risk,” she said.

Reynolds began by restating the new mitigation efforts---including a limited mask mandate—as announced in an emergency public health disaster proclamation Monday evening. The governor said that portion of the proclamation will be reassessed in a week and additional measures could be added.

“I know this isn’t where we want it to be nearly nine months into the pandemic,” Reynolds said. “I know that we can overcome it. But now is the time to come together for the greater good to do every key thing we can for each other, and not really because you’re told to do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

The governor said that on November 1, 14% of Iowans in the hospital had the virus. As of Tuesday, 28% of Iowa’s hospital patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Reynolds also said that Iowa will be receiving more than 2,000 doses of monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of COVID-19. Reynolds said the therapeutic is targeted for adults aged 65 and over, those with certain medical conditions, and for children over the age of 12, who are immunocompromised.

Reynolds additionally pointed out that Iowa in short supply of convalescent plasma used to treat patients hospitalized with the virus. Christine Hayes, Chief Operating Officer of LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines, said more than 900 units of convalescent plasma have been transferred to patients in Iowa but that the current supply will run out by December 1. Both Hayes and Reynolds encouraged Iowans to who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma.

When asked why she waited nine months to initiate a tougher stand on mask wearing in public, Reynolds said it was a layered part of the new mitigation efforts to drive the trend down.

“These are some things that you can do and it’s really relatively simple. And if we do them now and really buckle down and double down,” Reynolds said. “Hopefully, you know, when we get to Christmas, we’ll be able to gather again with our families and hopefully we’ll be able to keep, you know, our businesses open.”

