Rock Island Co. announces 145 new cases; addresses new mitigations in Illinois

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 7,023 cases.

The number of deaths in the county remain at 117.

TV6 previously reported on Monday the department had a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. On Tuesday, they surpassed that record and now have 72 patients in the hospital with COVID.

The new cases:

1 woman in her 90s

5 women in their 80s

11 women in their 70s

10 women in their 60s

13 women in their 50s

18 women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

11 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

7 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

7 men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

10 men in their 50s

9 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

4 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

On Friday 11/20, Illinois will enter Tier 3 COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigations. Learn more here: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/restore-illinois-mitigation-plan Posted by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

In addition, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that all of Illinois will be moved to Tier 3 mitigations on Friday because of rampant growth in cases across the state.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:

· Stay home: Leave for only essential items and services

· Mask up: Wear a face covering every day and every time you leave your home

· Wash up: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

· Back up: Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else at all times

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.