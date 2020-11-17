Advertisement

Rock Island Co. announces 145 new cases; addresses new mitigations in Illinois

Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 7,023 cases.(KWQC, Ill. dept of public health)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 7,023 cases.

The number of deaths in the county remain at 117.

TV6 previously reported on Monday the department had a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. On Tuesday, they surpassed that record and now have 72 patients in the hospital with COVID.

The new cases:

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 5 women in their 80s
  • 11 women in their 70s
  • 10 women in their 60s
  • 13 women in their 50s
  • 18 women in their 40s
  • 12 women in their 30s
  • 11 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 7 girls younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 7 men in their 70s
  • 11 men in their 60s
  • 10 men in their 50s
  • 9 men in their 40s
  • 5 men in their 30s
  • 4 men in their 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

On Friday 11/20, Illinois will enter Tier 3 COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigations. Learn more here: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/restore-illinois-mitigation-plan

Posted by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

In addition, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that all of Illinois will be moved to Tier 3 mitigations on Friday because of rampant growth in cases across the state.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:

· Stay home: Leave for only essential items and services

· Mask up: Wear a face covering every day and every time you leave your home

· Wash up: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

· Back up: Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else at all times

