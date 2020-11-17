Rock Island Co. announces 145 new cases; addresses new mitigations in Illinois
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County on Tuesday announced 145 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 7,023 cases.
The number of deaths in the county remain at 117.
TV6 previously reported on Monday the department had a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. On Tuesday, they surpassed that record and now have 72 patients in the hospital with COVID.
The new cases:
- 1 woman in her 90s
- 5 women in their 80s
- 11 women in their 70s
- 10 women in their 60s
- 13 women in their 50s
- 18 women in their 40s
- 12 women in their 30s
- 11 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 7 girls younger than 13
- 1 man in his 90s
- 1 man in his 80s
- 7 men in their 70s
- 11 men in their 60s
- 10 men in their 50s
- 9 men in their 40s
- 5 men in their 30s
- 4 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
In addition, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that all of Illinois will be moved to Tier 3 mitigations on Friday because of rampant growth in cases across the state.
We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by following these guidelines:
· Stay home: Leave for only essential items and services
· Mask up: Wear a face covering every day and every time you leave your home
· Wash up: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
· Back up: Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else at all times
