Scott County Family YMCA makes changes amid new COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Family YMCA made changes after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 restrictions for the state.

The YMCA will not provide the following beginning Tuesday:

Group Ex on land and water group

Group Training (YX3)

Youth programs (swim lessons, gymnastics, tumbling and cheer, swim team, basketball)

Pick up basketball

Pickleball

The YMCA says masks must be worn when people are not exercising. Masks must also be worn when people are within 6 feet of each other in the fitness center areas.

