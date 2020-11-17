Scott County Family YMCA makes changes amid new COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Family YMCA made changes after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 restrictions for the state.
The YMCA will not provide the following beginning Tuesday:
- Group Ex on land and water group
- Group Training (YX3)
- Youth programs (swim lessons, gymnastics, tumbling and cheer, swim team, basketball)
- Pick up basketball
- Pickleball
The YMCA says masks must be worn when people are not exercising. Masks must also be worn when people are within 6 feet of each other in the fitness center areas.
