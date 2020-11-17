Sen. Chuck Grassley in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

WASHINGTON (KWQC) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors' orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” Grassley said in a statement. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley says he will continue his business for Iowans virtually at home.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.