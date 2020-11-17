Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Grassley in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Sen. Chuck Grassley (United States Senate, MGN)
Sen. Chuck Grassley (United States Senate, MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KWQC) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors' orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” Grassley said in a statement. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley says he will continue his business for Iowans virtually at home.

