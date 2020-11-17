Advertisement

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores amid coronavirus surge

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customer enter and leave its stores.

It comes as coronavirus cases reach record levels.

Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.
Walmart has gone back to counting and monitoring how many customers enter and leave its stores.(Source: KFSM/CNN/file)

In April, the retail giant started restricting the number of people to 20 percent of its store capacity, or lower if mandated by local officials.

For a brief time, though, the company’s stores stopped counting the number of customers that entered.

Like other retailers, Walmart is spreading out Black Friday sales to limit the number of people in stores during the holiday shopping season.

The retailer’s Black Friday deals will last three weekends, which will begin on its website before hitting stores a few days later.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Area hospital workers in the Quad Cities area are strained by an increase of COVID-19 cases...
Scott Co. Board supervisor says 150 Genesis employees quarantining
Man injured by gunfire in Davenport home invasion

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden said the stalled transition may make things more difficult when it...
Biden presses forward amid transition blockade
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
FILE - In this June 21, 2019 file photo, General Services Administration Administrator Emily...
Head of government agency under pressure to let transition proceed
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, wearing a face mask stands next to Greek Prime...
NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan