Whiteside County announces 85 new cases; 65 total have recovered

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Tuesday announced 85 new cases, bringing the county total of COVID-19 cases to 3,232.

Additionally, health officials announced one death, bringing the county total to 56.

Of the total cases in the county, health officials say 65 people have recovered.

The new cases are:

Eight people under the age of 20

Fifteen people in their 20′s

Eight people in their 30′s

Fourteen people in their 40′s

Seventeen people in their 50′s

Eight people in their 60′s

Six people in their 70′s

Nine people 80 or older

The county’s positivity rate is at 25.3 percent. In the state of Illinois the positivity rate is 14.5 percent.

