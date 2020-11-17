Advertisement

Woman injured in Jo Daviess County crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that left a woman injured.

On Monday, deputies say they responded to the area of Highway 20 and Dunn Road for a car accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man who was driving a semi-tractor trailer attempted to conduct a U-turn from the right lane of traffic. While attempting the turn, he pulled out in front of another vehicle driven by a woman traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles collided with each other, causing significant damage to both.

Deputies say the woman was treated for injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

