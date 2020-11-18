Be a Santa to a Senior Kicks Off in Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Home Instead Senior Care’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is returning this year with extra precautions to keep participants safe from COVID-19.

Home Instead is partnering with Amazon Business for contactless gift-giving. Purchasers can select gifts online from individual Amazon Business Wish Lists created for each senior. Items will be sent directly to a local senior’s home, or safely delivered by program volunteers.

Program organizers are hoping to serve 75 seniors across the area.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” Ada Christopher, owner of the Quad Cities Home Instead offices. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”

If you would like to help, visit the Home Instead office located at 1977 Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf and look for the tree on display from Nov. 7 to Dec. 7. Organizers say a tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” said Christopher. “This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

More information on the program can be found on the program’s website.

