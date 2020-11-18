Advertisement

Bettendorf Community School District applies for waiver to move to remote learning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District announced it applied for a waiver to move to remote learning.

School officials say this is due to COVID-19 positivity rates in the area as well as staff absenteeism. The 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Scott County was 26.2% as of Wednesday, according to the state’s website.

The waiver application was sent on Tuesday, Nov. 17 to the Iowa Department of Education. While this is not definitive yet, the school district wants families to be prepared.

If the waiver is approved, the school district says it will move forward with the remote learning model effective Monday, Nov. 23 through Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The Thanksgiving Break scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Friday, Nov. 27 remains in effect. School will not be held on those dates.

More information can be found on the school district’s website.

