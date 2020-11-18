Advertisement

Burlington schools request extension on remote learning

he Burlington Community School District on Wednesday announced they will be requesting an...
he Burlington Community School District on Wednesday announced they will be requesting an extension to their request to move to remote learning through November 24.(KYOU)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Community School District on Wednesday announced they will be requesting an extension to their request to move to remote learning through November 24.

In a Facebook post, district officials say they will then be on Thanksgiving break from November 25 - November 27.

“We are hopeful that we can safely return to our regular Hybrid schedule on November 30th,” school officials said. “Please stay safe, practice social distancing, mask wearing, and other mitigation strategies to help reduce the spread of the virus in our community.”

Earlier this month school officials announced they would be moving students to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 20.

More information about required continuous learning can be found on the district’s website.

The Burlington Community School District will request an extension to our Request to Move to Remote Learning through...

Posted by BCSD Burlington Community School District on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'

Latest News

Moline police investigating Tuesday night homicide
Moline police investigating Tuesday night homicide
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
TV6′s noon show won’t air Thursday due to equipment upgrades
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Blackhawk Bank and Trust
BHSB Straight Talk Native