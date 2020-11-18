Burlington schools request extension on remote learning

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Community School District on Wednesday announced they will be requesting an extension to their request to move to remote learning through November 24.

In a Facebook post, district officials say they will then be on Thanksgiving break from November 25 - November 27.

“We are hopeful that we can safely return to our regular Hybrid schedule on November 30th,” school officials said. “Please stay safe, practice social distancing, mask wearing, and other mitigation strategies to help reduce the spread of the virus in our community.”

Earlier this month school officials announced they would be moving students to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 20.

More information about required continuous learning can be found on the district’s website.

