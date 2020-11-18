Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31

(Gray News) – Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all cruises from U.S. ports through the end of January.

The move comes as Carnival works to meet a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order for resuming operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy in a news release.

Important update regarding early 2021 U.S. sailings. pic.twitter.com/Dra9jpXgCj — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) November 18, 2020

The cruise line plans to resume operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida first, followed by Galveston, Texas.

Cruises out of Baltimore, Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Beach, California; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans and San Diego are canceled through the end of February.

Sailings out of Tampa, Florida, on the Carnival Legend are paused through March 26.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.