City of Bettendorf notifies trash, sewer customers of breach involving third party vendor

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Bettendorf is notifying trash and sewer customers of a breach involving a third party vendor.

It happened back in June when a TBK Bank vendor, which provides a lock box for checks, was compromised.

Once Bettendrof found out about the breach, officials sent out a letter to residents alerting them to check their bank accounts.

Officials say the breach happened through its bank, TBK, and not through any of its own systems.

If you are concerned, call the 800 number on the letter that was sent to you or call your own bank.

