COVID-19 is now the 3rd leading cause of death in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

After reporting another 140 coronavirus deaths in Illinois — bringing the death toll to more than 11,000 on Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker pointed out during his daily briefing that COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in the state, after heart disease and cancer.

Between March and October, “it took more lives than the next two highest causes — strokes and accidents — combined,” he said, repeating the grim prediction from model projections that indicate, if new mitigations aren’t enacted, the coronavirus could cause another 17,000 to 45,000 deaths between now and March 2021. That’s four to five times the death rate of the spring wave.

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike also shared statistics on how surging cases have worsened. In August, Illinois was averaging 14 COVID-19 deaths per day. “Today, that number is 83,” Pritzker said. Additionally, he emphasized that more than 1,000 Illinoisans have died in the last two weeks alone.

Pritzker called upon Illinois residents to do the recommended measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. If not for themselves, he encouraged them to do it for burdened healthcare workers. As of Tuesday night, there were 5,953 COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals, with 1,146 people in the ICU and 547 on ventilators.

The governor also spent some time debunking the existing narrative that this virus is somehow a “hoax”. He reminisced back to the spring when these professionals were considered heroes. Pritzker says he’s been informed by hospital leaders that such treatment has come to a “grinding halt”. These days, some patients are “screaming at hospital workers how the disease is a hoax or a hospital profit scheme,” the governor said. “It’s beyond tragic.”

Pritzker urged, “If you know a hospital or health care worker, find a way to do something special for them … or just say thank you.”

