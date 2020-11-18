Davenport students create new way to give to Seniors for Thanksgiving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

St. Paul The Apostle Catholic School is still giving to local seniors this holiday season.

Fourth and fifth graders at the school have provided Quad City seniors with Thanksgiving dinner for over twenty years. Because of COVID-19, students and staff are giving away Thanksgiving care packages instead of the traditional food and entertainment.

The care packages will include Hy-Vee gift cards to buy food for the holiday, handmade placemats, prayer rocks, and notes.

The school is taking precautions to ensure the seniors are safe by scheduling individual appointments for the care packages to be picked up. The 70-80 care packages will be distributed on November 24 and 25.

“It is extremely important to us that we continue this tradition and give to the seniors in our community, but in a way that is safe for them and us,” said Dr. Julie Delaney, principal of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic School. “Things might look different this year, but we wanted to think of some way to bring smiles to the seniors faces and let them know we are thinking about them.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.