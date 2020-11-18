Exelon employees deliver winter clothing donations to high schools in the Quad Cities

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - Employees from the Quad Cities nuclear power plant are making sure students in the area stay warm this winter.

Exelon employees delivered a truck load of hats, gloves and other winter items to students at Rock Island, Moline and United Township high schools.

About 3,200 items were donated for students.

Employees at Exelon plan to make future donations to schools in the Riverdale School District as well.

