News
Weather
Sports
Election Results
Decision 2020
Livestream
Back to School and Beyond
Home
Election Results
State Results Map
National Results Map
News
Storm Recovery
International
National
Decision 2020
State
Livestream
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
River Levels
Traffic Cams
Iowa Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
Sports
Spotlight Athlete
Scoreboard
Highlight Zone
Video
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Hello Quad Cities
Community Calendar
Paula Sands Live
Contact Us/Submit Idea
Newsletter
Midday Medical
Back to School and Beyond
MomsEveryday
TV6 Investigates
COVID-19 Map
Learn United
Submit Photos & Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Hello Quad Cities November 16 to 20 2020
Hellos Oct 28
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Scott Co. Board supervisor says 150 Genesis employees quarantining
Latest News
Hellos Nov 17
Hellos Nov 16
34th annual Turkey Trot changes to all-virtual event
Hellos Nov 13