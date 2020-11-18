Hy-Vee seeks to hire over 600 more employees in the Quad Cities region
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it is seeking to hire about 10,000 employees to help fill multiple positions in stores across its eight-state region, including the Quad Cities.
The grocery store chain says it is hiring to meet demands from customers who plan to shop differently this holiday season and beyond. New employees are also needed as the company continues to expand and open new stores.
There are part-time and full-time positions from online personal shoppers and clerks to stockers. The company says there are 670 openings in the Quad Cities region alone.
Openings in Hy-Vee’s largest markets:
- Cedar Rapids: 190
- Des Moines: 1,500
- Iowa City: 350
- Kansas City: 445
- Lincoln: 600
- Madison: 150
- Minneapolis: 1,035
- Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075
- Quad Cities: 670
- Sioux City: 130
- Sioux Falls: 525
- Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65
Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers.
