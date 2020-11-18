Advertisement

Iowa officials report 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 40 more deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 194,479 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.3% and 2,064 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,123,465 Iowans have been tested and 111,288 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,527 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 234 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 283 were in the intensive care unit and 134 were on ventilators.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday evening, that took effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Bridgeview Police: Boy found safe after suspect steals van with him left inside
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
Local bar and restaurant employees relieved following Reynolds’ new mitigations
KWQC TV6 has learned Davenport Community School District’s Interim Superintendent, TJ...
Davenport superintendent in hospital with COVID-19
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be addressing the state Monday evening regarding the latest...
Gov. Reynolds: New restrictions in place; ‘no one wants to do this, I don’t want to do this'

Latest News

A handful of viewers have reached out to TV6 asking if they still have to abide by school zone...
With schools going virtual, are school zones still active?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
John Deere to harvest 5G advantage
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties