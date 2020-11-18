Iowa officials report 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 40 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 3,896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 40 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 194,479 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.3% and 2,064 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,123,465 Iowans have been tested and 111,288 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,527 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 234 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 283 were in the intensive care unit and 134 were on ventilators.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced new COVID-19 measures on Monday evening, that took effect on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

