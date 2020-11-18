John Deere to harvest 5G advantage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

John Deere has announced that the manufacturing giant has successfully obtained 5G licenses in five counties in Iowa and Illinois as part of a Federal Communications Commission auction. This will enable John Deere to accelerate the availability of 5G in its largest manufacturing facilities in North America, according to a Wednesday press release.

With the win at the auction, John Deere will now implement 5G (with rollouts during fiscal year 2022) at its manufacturing facilities in the following counties: Rock Island, Illinois; Scott County, Iowa; Dubuque, Iowa; Polk County, Iowa; Black Hawk County, Iowa. Private 5G LTE creates the opportunity to expand factory capabilities in myriad ways including leveraging edge computing, analytics, and autonomous devices.

“John Deere has always focused on how to empower customers to do more with less by using technology, and our focus on tech goes way beyond the fields. It impacts everything single aspect of our business, and we’re constantly looking at ways to improve our own efficiencies and outcomes with it,” said Jahmy Hindman, Chief Technology Officer. “Implementing 5G in our manufacturing facilities allows John Deere to make significant progress in our Smart Industrial strategy by turning factories into smart and connected manufacturing facilities – a critical piece of the industrial IoT.”

The press release further notes that rural counties are often left behind in the race to implement broadband – even though is necessary to process large quantities of data and enable advances in smart manufacturing. By obtaining these licenses, John Deere will boost its wireless networks by providing access to 5G in its manufacturing facilities.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.