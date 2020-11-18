Local health departments urge answering to contact tracers

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As COVID cases rise in both Iowa and Illinois, local health departments are urging citizens on both sides of the river to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Those actions include answering calls from contact tracers.

“In Scott County, individuals testing positive for COVID-19 can expect to receive a phone call from either the Iowa Department of Public Health, or our department," Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers said.

The request comes as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker both announced mitigations in their respective states this week. The request also comes as local departments are reporting record numbers.

“In Scott County, case counts have been averaging almost 300 a day with some days being over 400 cases," Rivers said. "By comparison, there were only 321 cases in the entire month of June.”

“72 patients are currently hospitalized in Rock Island County," Rock Island County Administrator Nita Ludwig said. "And that is a new record for hospitalizations.”

Ludwig also said that when answering phone calls from contact tracers in Illinois, that the area code will be 312 or 309, and any questions about social security number or financial information is a scam.

